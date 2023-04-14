Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.9% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schubert & Co owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,774,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,022 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,372 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,201 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,911,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

