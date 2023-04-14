Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 148,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,142,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. The firm had revenue of $899.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dingdong will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,697,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,286,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

