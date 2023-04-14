Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 20,194,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 43,154,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $991,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

