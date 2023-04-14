Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 5,600,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,341,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

