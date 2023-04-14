DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 5.9%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 4,354,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,574,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

DISH Network Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

