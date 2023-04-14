Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $41.48. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,377 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $881.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,913,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,066,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,557,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.