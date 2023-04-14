Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.86. 186,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,590. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

