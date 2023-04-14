Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

