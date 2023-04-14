Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 4.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 309,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 730,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Specifically, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley acquired 5,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 507,310 shares of company stock worth $7,129,379 and sold 8,976 shares worth $112,810. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Domo Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after buying an additional 783,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.