DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

