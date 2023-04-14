DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

