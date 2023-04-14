DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 196,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 897.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 195,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TIXT opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

