DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 349 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

