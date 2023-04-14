DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,300 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after buying an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

