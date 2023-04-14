DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $167.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $167.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.