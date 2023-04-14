E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. PDD accounts for 28.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $33,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PDD by 93.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PDD by 247.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,109,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,469 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,975. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.