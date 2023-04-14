E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Futu makes up about 0.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Futu by 126.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Trading Up 0.2 %

About Futu

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 423,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

