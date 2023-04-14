e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.27

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.27 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.18). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 14.33 ($0.18), with a volume of 5,501 shares.

e-therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.