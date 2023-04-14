EAC (EAC) Price Up 67.4% Over Last Week

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $4.91 million and $4,691.40 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 67.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00313784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01632371 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,585.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

