EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. EAC has a market cap of $4.93 million and $5,080.18 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01632371 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,585.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

