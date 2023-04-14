EAC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,414.15 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, EAC has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $5,414.15 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00315068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01632371 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,585.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

