Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

