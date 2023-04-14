Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

