ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Up 2.9%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65). Approximately 35,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).

ECSC Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 million, a PE ratio of -568.33 and a beta of 1.17.

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

