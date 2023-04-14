ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.53 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.53 million and $2,846.62 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,724.80 or 1.00093833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12520514 USD and is down -12.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,931.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

