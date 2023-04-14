Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance
EBS stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $632.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.
Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
