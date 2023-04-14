Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Loop Capital

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

