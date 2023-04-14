Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.28 million, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,788,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 210,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

