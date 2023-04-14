Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 5.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 1,158,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,480,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.70 million, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,788,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,116,000 after acquiring an additional 232,254 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 210,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 239,500 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

