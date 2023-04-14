Energi Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,061.40 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $174,061.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,520,834 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

