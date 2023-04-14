ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENN Energy stock remained flat at $13.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.