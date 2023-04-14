Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.65.

ESI stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.09 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.62 million, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

