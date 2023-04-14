Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178,580 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 90,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,973. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

