Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,557 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. 75,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,332. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

