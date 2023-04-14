Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $35.11. 12,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,652. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

