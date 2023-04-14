Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 75,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $679.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

