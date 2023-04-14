Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 82,318 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $13,985,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,327,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE CVE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.