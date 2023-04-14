Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,495 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Okta worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.