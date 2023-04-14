Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,756 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 967,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

