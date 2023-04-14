Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 293,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 30.94% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SFLR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

