EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.24

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $249.66 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004654 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,250,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,248,637 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

