EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.64. 551,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,815. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
