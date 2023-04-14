Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.41 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $317.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $22.41 or 0.00073556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,472.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00316556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00531210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00435292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,472,096 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.