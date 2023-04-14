European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $780.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 778.36 ($9.64), with a volume of 127269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($9.60).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £781.58 million, a PE ratio of -922.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 757.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 725.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
