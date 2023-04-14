European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 1.5%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.33. 38,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 84,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$303.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

