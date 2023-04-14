EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.