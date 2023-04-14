EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power, Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

