Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.97.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.