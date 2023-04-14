Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.97.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
