Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $13.18 Per Share

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $14.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $44.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $362.72 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

