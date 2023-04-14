Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,492 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $179.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.