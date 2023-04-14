Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

